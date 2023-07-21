One man dead, two others hospitalised following separate shootings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents in the capital which left one man dead and two other men in hospital.

The first incident occurred shortly after 3 pm in the area of Dean’s Alley off Market Street.According to initial reports, two men were engaged in conversation when they were approached by the occupants of a white Japanese vehicle. One of the occupants exited the vehicle and opened fire on both men. The gunman returned to the vehicle and made good his escape.

Both victims were shot multiple times to the body and were transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital via private vehicle for medical assistance. The first victim who suffered gunshot injuries to the upper torso, back and right arm remains in stable condition; however the second victim was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital.

The second incident occurred shortly after 4:15 pm in the area of Quarry Mission Road. Preliminary reports confirmed, the victim was standing on the street when he was approached by occupants of a champagne Nissan vehicle who discharged a firearm at him; resulting in him receiving gunshot injuries to both legs.

The suspects fled the area traveling west on Quarry Mission Road making good their escape. The victim was transported to PMH where he remains in stable condition. Police are actively investigating both of these incidents and are appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding these or any other matters to contact the Criminal Investigations Department @ 502-9991/2/3 or Crime Stoppers 328-TIPS.