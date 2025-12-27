One man dead, another injured in separate industrial accidents on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Grand Bahama are investigating two separate industrial accidents that occurred on Friday, December 26, 2025. One incident resulted in the death of an adult male, while the other left another male seriously injured.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 6:00 a.m., an adult male employee was found unresponsive at the container port following an industrial accident. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim showed no vital signs of life.

Preliminary reports further indicate that shortly before 9:00 a.m., a male employee sustained severe injuries to his legs while working on a vessel docked near the container port, just off Warren J. Levarity Highway, after a large object reportedly fell on him. He was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

Police investigations into both incidents continue as officers seek to determine the circumstances that led to the death and injury, respectively.