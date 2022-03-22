One-legged man charged with double murder on Thompson Lane

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 28-year-old amputee was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday for the March 13th murders of Roage Bryan and Delton Brennan on Thompson Lane.

Raphael McKinney of Homestead Street appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson Pratt and was charged with the intentional and unlawful death of the pair.

McKinney, who did not have an attorney, was not required to enter a plea.

He was remanded to prison and will return to court on July 26th for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He advised the court however that while in custody he was “beaten badly” by fellow inmates who were also in custody in the holding cell.

McKinney said he has already been sick twice due to his asthmatic condition.

As he steadied himself on two crutches before the magistrate, he told the court that he is in fear for his life.

He noted that he is still mourning the recent death of his twin brother and is being accused of killing people “out of anger”.

McKinney advised that both he and his brother were shot at the same time and he lost his right leg during the incident, which had to be amputated.

He pled with the court for “leniency”.

Ferguson-Pratt advised him that she would put a note on his file about his health conditions and complaints in order for the prison commissioner to ensure proper placement in the prison.

According to police, two men were standing outside a residence on Thompson Lane when a black sedan pulled up and a lone gunman exited the vehicle and fired shots at them shortly after 6pm on March 13.

One of the men died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place a day after another murder on the same street.

The court also heard particulars for the March 7th murder of Garth Hall on Fifth Street, Coconut Grove.

John Thomas, 31, of Church Hill Avenue, also appeared before the chief magistrate with accusations of murder.

Thomas is accused of unlawfully and intentionally killing Hall.

He was also not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 26th for the presentation of a VBI.

Police reported that Hall was repairing a vehicle when a lone gunman approached him and shot him several times before escaping on foot.