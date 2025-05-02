One injured as police continue to fight Bay Street blaze

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — According to police, one officer has received medical treatment for injuries sustained while combatting a blaze that erupted on Bay Street Thursday evening.

After 8:30 p.m., the Police Fire Services responded to reports of a structural fire in the area of Bay Street. According to the preliminary information, multiple buildings, including several abandoned structures, were affected as the fire spread across sections of Bay Street, Victoria Avenue, and Elizabeth Avenue.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighting efforts have continued into Friday and are ongoing, as officers work tirelessly to fully extinguish the flames.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the affected area at this time.