Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

One injured as police continue to fight Bay Street blaze

0
SHARES
21
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — According to police, one officer has received medical treatment for injuries sustained while combatting a blaze that erupted on Bay Street Thursday evening.

After 8:30 p.m., the Police Fire Services responded to reports of a structural fire in the area of Bay Street. According to the preliminary information, multiple buildings, including several abandoned structures, were affected as the fire spread across sections of Bay Street, Victoria Avenue, and Elizabeth Avenue.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighting efforts have continued into Friday and are ongoing, as officers work tirelessly to fully extinguish the flames.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the affected area at this time.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture