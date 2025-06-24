Watch ILTV Live
One dead, two injured in separate shooting incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Monday, June 24, in New Providence — one of which resulted in a fatality.

In the first incident, shortly before 2:30 p.m., two men, ages 59 and 58, were shot in the area of Water Street, Big Pond. Reports indicate a brown Nissan Cube pulled up to a residence where a group of men were gathered. The occupants opened fire before speeding off. Both victims were hit in the lower body and taken to hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Later that evening, shortly after 8:00 p.m., a 25-year-old man was fatally shot on Newbold Street. According to police, the victim walked outside to a vehicle that had just pulled up. Two men exited the vehicle and opened fire, fatally wounding him. The suspects fled the scene in a westerly direction. Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

EyeWitness News

