One dead, three injured during Milton Street shooting  

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man who was shot along with three other men on Saturday later died in hospital, police reported yesterday.

According to reports, the group of men was standing on Milton Street when they heard the sounds of gunshots.

“Moments later, four of the men realized that they were shot about the body,” police said.

The men were transported to hospital via private vehicle, however, one of the men succumbed to his injuries sometime later.

The other victims were in serious, but stable condition.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the quadruple shooting remain unclear.

In other crime, police reported that a male security officer, who was on conducting checks at a business established on Parkgate Road around 3am, was accosted by three men.

He was shot in both legs before the suspects fled the scene.

The security officer was taken to hospital and was listed in stable condition.