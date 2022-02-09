ONE AT A TIME: Each govt school to be individually examined for face-to-face readiness, says minister

Union renews call for more teachers to be engaged

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has formed committees within each individual school with a view to examine its needs and move to full face-to-face learning, according to Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin.

Speaking to reporters outside Cabinet yesterday, the education minister said she met with union leaders several days ago and they agreed on a plan for the way forward.

She explained that the committees formed at each school include teachers, principals and the public service union and education officials, who will make the determination on reopening for full face-to-face.

“You will find the rollout may not be even; it may be two schools here, three schools there and it might vary a bit based on certain factors of each school, but the intention is 100 percent rollout,” Hanna-Martin said.

“…This is a very important first step and we are working together to achieve it.”

In a statement on the ongoing school challenges, Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson said that after meeting with union representatives and shop stewards, the union is satisfied that most schools on Grand Bahama and the Family Islands are ready for a return of face-to-face.

She noted, however, that a few schools on Grand Bahama are not ready due to teacher shortages, insufficient classroom space and a lack of furniture including desks and chairs.

She indicated that at least two schools, since opening, have been temporarily interrupted because of positive COVID-19 cases and teachers and students having to quarantine.

Wilson said union representatives on New Providence will examine health and safety protocols, class capacity and teacher shortages in the capital to determine the readiness of those schools.

“After discussions with principals and staff, each school will determine their readiness and/or suitability for the reopening of each school face-to-face in a phased approached,” she said.

“Obviously, large class sizes and teacher shortages are clearly impediments to increasing the number of students for face-to-face or 100 percent return in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic.”

The BUT president further urged the government to hire the new teachers who have allegedly been waiting since May 2021 and identify additional teaching support and other venues for more classroom alternatives.

“Utilize retirees and supply teachers and find volunteers, parents, guardians, persons in the community who can supplement for the teacher shortage,” Wilson suggested.

“This will be a stopgap measure and, for the sake of the success of education, I’m urging the Ministry of Education to produce an education plan.”