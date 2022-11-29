“ON YOUR MARK”: #Roadto50 off to the races this weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A clarion call went out for unity as the National Independence Secretariat launched the kickoff event for the country’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

Leslia Miller-Brice, Chairperson of The Bahamas Independence Secretariat, and Jack Thompson, Permanent Secretary, yesterday shed light on activities at a press conference held at One Montague Place at #9 East Bay Street—home of the secretariat.

First on the calendar is the #Roadto50 Race scheduled for December 3, 2022.

“This campaign is designed to galvanize Bahamians from every walk of life, to become fully engaged in the celebrations and events leading up to our 50th Anniversary of Independence (July 10, 2023),” said Miller-Brice.

“The road to 50 is a clarion call to unity. We want Bahamians, from every island and every background, to come together and celebrate this milestone in our progress as an independent nation.

“We want this to be an opportunity to reassess, reflect and revitalize what it means to be an independent nation. We want this period to allow for a deep dive into our rich and diverse culture. We want to give renewed meaning to the phrase ‘proud to be Bahamian!’ And we will do this all together on the road to 50,” she said.

The road race will incorporate all islands in the archipelago from Grand Bahama to Inagua, simultaneously on December 3. Based on registration, thousands are expected to participate.

Each island will have routes for the race and participants are asked to take advantage of free registration in their category of choice: walking, running, cycling, pushing, and skating. The New Providence race starts and ends at Clifford Park. Family Island participants can also check Celebrate Bahamas Facebook page for their island listings and routes.

According to a press release from Bahamas Information Services, the race is to serve two purposes. “Firstly, it ignites a need and the collective push for a healthier nation. For health officials, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed health challenges, particularly in non-communicable diseases,” the release said.

“And secondly, the aim of the race is to unify the country; the secretariat is appealing to all to share ideas on its website celebrate-bahamas.com.”

Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson echoed the importance of unity not only during the road race but also in upcoming activities leading to July 10, 2023, and beyond.

“The tradition has evolved that every 10 years; at the start of a new decade celebrations are held on a much broader, grander scale, our 50th celebrations will be no different,” Thompson pledged. “In fact, Bahamians, residents and friends of The Bahamas eagerly await a celebration of first class,” he said.

“Our Golden Jubilee Celebrations will present a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the talents, creativity, hospitality, culture, athletic abilities, fine arts, and cuisine, whilst promoting the beauty and charm of our archipelagic nation.”

According to Thompson, the 50th Independence Anniversary offers a number of strategic opportunities for the Government and the Bahamian People. For example, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience The Bahamas and for the Diaspora to re-engage with the country, and more actively support national development.

Other activities commemorating the 50th include the 1973 Masterclass Lecture Series at the University of The Bahamas, and the logo and theme competition which ended this October; the winning branding will be announced in January 2023.

Individuals are also being encouraged to participate in other activities aimed at showcasing unique Bahamian culture.