ON THE SAME PAGE: DPM says Broadway “misunderstanding” resolved

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper yesterday said that recent controversy over suggestions the government was looking to Broadway to develop the local theatre industry was now a “nonissue”.

Cooper described the blowback from the local theatre community as a “misunderstanding”.

He told ZNS on the sidelines of a tourism mission in New York last month that he was excited by talks with Broadway producers about bringing a theatre festival to The Bahamas.

Former Director of Culture Dr Nicolette Bethel rebuked his comments as deeply offensive given the anemic level of state investment in local efforts.

“There has been a misunderstanding,” Cooper said yesterday.

“I have met with Dr Bethel and the producers of Shakespeare in Paradise. Our government is committed to the Orange economy. We are committed to supporting creatives. We are working along with the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture and advance these initiatives even further.

“There has really never been a conflict,” he continued.

“There is the possibility of tourism attracting significant numbers to The Bahamas and there is a possibility of growing Shakespeare in Paradise. We are collaborating actively with them.

“We are collaborating actively with the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture and with the producers we met in New York. It’s not either or. We now have an understanding. We believe that continued communication is the way to go and we are substantially on the same page. We’ve met and clarified it and the issue is a nonissue.”