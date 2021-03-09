ON THE FENCE: CPSA still hesitant about vaccine; says they’re still in the dark about govt’s rollout plan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With less than a few days before the government expects to begin vaccinations, senior doctors remain on the fence over the ultimate decision to take the vaccine, said Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) President Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced The Bahamas is expected to receive its first tranche of COVID-19 vaccines from the Indian government by Wednesday and its second tranche from the World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO) by the end of May.

While 20,000 vaccines were expected to arrive in country from India on Sunday, there was a slight delay due to “logistical issues”.

Pinder-Butler, who has previously expressed the association’s apprehension toward the vaccinations, told Eyewitness News: “We are concerned and we are disappointed that a lot of things have been delayed.”

She noted that the association continues to be in the dark as it relates to the procedure of the vaccine rollout, among other issues relating to the matter.

“We still don’t know how things are going to pan out in general and a lot of our members and healthcare workers in general still have concerns related to the vaccine.

“Having said that, I think with the delay our position still remains the same. Persons still have mixed feelings about it.

“We are still waiting to see how the engagement will occur from the Ministry of Health, which hasn’t happened either as yet.

“Those things are still the same. The status quo, unfortunately, remains the same.”

The prime minister has advised that distribution of the vaccine will begin days after it arrives in the country.

Those eligible to receive the first vaccine doses will include healthcare workers in the public and private sector, residents and staff of elder care homes and non-ambulatory residents registered in the public health system.

Healthcare workers will be vaccinated on-site at their respective institutions and will be able to make appointments online “within days of the arrival of the vaccine”.

In separate interviews with Eyewitness News, healthcare professionals, including laboratory staff and the consultant physicians; the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), which represents thousands of public servants; and other bodies have expressed mixed views of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bahamas is expected to receive 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine before the end of March from WHO/PAHO.

Those doses are part of the 100,800 doses which were secured through The Bahamas’ pre-payment to the COVAX facility and which were expected to arrive by the end of last month.

The remaining 64,200 doses through COVAX are expected to arrive in the country by the end of May 2021, accounting for a total of 97,800 doses.

The government has maintained that COVID-19 vaccinations will be voluntary and no one will be forced to take the vaccine.