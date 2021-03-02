ON THE DECLINE: Tourism numbers still trending down, Central Bank reports

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas saw total foreign arrivals last year drop by just over 75 percent, according to the Central Bank.

The regulator, in its Monthly Economic and Financial Developments report, January 2021, noted: “For 2020, total foreign arrivals reduced by 75.2 percent, a reversal from a 9.5 percent expansion in 2019.

“Underlying this outturn, air arrivals declined by 74.8 percent, vis-à-vis a 6.7 percent rise in the prior year. Likewise, sea arrivals decreased sharply by 75.4 percent, following a 10.3 percent growth a year earlier.”

According to the Central Bank, the latest data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Ltd (NAD), for January 2021, showed that total departures — net domestic departures — fell to 23,099 passengers, overturning the 6.1 percent increase to 142,445 passengers last year.

“Underlying this development, the dominant US component contracted by 83.1 percent, a reversal from a six percent rise in the prior year. Further, non-US departures declined by 87.5 percent, contrasting with a 6.4 percent expansion in 2020.”

Tourism sector activity continued to contract in December 2020 in light of globally imposed travel restrictions related to COVID-19 negatively impacted both air and sea arrivals.

Official data provided by the Ministry of Tourism revealed that total foreign arrivals by first port of entry were 95.3 percent lower during the month, overturning the 5.9 percent growth in the same period of 2019, according to the Central Bank.