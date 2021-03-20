ON REMAND: Chief Magistrate denies bail of men accused of negligent manslaughter in boating accident

Supreme Court grants bail to one following application

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt denied the bail of two men accused of negligently causing the deaths of three people in a boating accident on Sunday in waters off Eleuthera, telling the defense attorneys that the deceased were “detained in a freezer”.

Marvin Minnis Jr, 30, and Renaldo Grant, 33, both of Colebrooke Street, Harbour Island, appeared before Ferguson-Pratt around noon.

Grant, the operator of a 28-foot Mako, and Minnis, who reportedly operated the other vessel involved in the collision, were charged with “being concerned together” and negligently causing the deaths of Candice McDonald, Leanna Cartwright-Butler and Jose Livingstone Roberts Jr, otherwise known as “Jay” Roberts.

The men were also charged with the grievous harm of Rozette Carey and Shaquelle Cash.

The prosecution alleged the men “intentionally and unlawfully” caused harm to both women, who were hospitalized at last report.

Grant was further charged with operating the vessel without a license.

Attorneys Keevon Maynard, who represents Grant, and Ian Cargill, who represents Minnis, made a case to the court that the men could not have committed the act being concerned with one another as the men were on different vessels when the incident occurred and it took place at night.

On the question of bail, the prosecution strongly objected, insisting the Crown was not “entertaining that”.

The defense attorneys noted that the court had the discretion to grant bail in cases of manslaughter.

At Cargill’s insistence, Ferguson-Pratt also said she would not “entertain” the question of bail, as there were “three people detained in a freezer”, referring to the deceased.

The judge said the men would be remanded until they return to court on March 24 at 10am for a voluntary bill of indictment.

Given their remand, she allowed the relatives of Grant and Minnis to briefly speak to their relatives, who waited outside the courtroom, before they were hauled off.

When contacted later, Maynard indication that Grant’s application was successful at the Supreme Court and he was granted bail by the higher court.