ON MY OWN: McAlpine in independent bid to fight to the end

Outspoken MP says rejection by FNM leadership not a rejection from his constituents

I was there for the people of Pineridge even when the government was missing in action”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine announced on Friday that he will run as an independent candidate in the next general election.

During a press conference following the ratification of Welbourne Bootle for Pineridge at Holy Trinity Activities Centre on Thursday night, McAlpine said he did his best to uphold the tenants of the founding fathers of the Free National Movement.

However, he said the FNM, under Dr Hubert Minnis’ stewardship, has strayed from its core values and the party has become a disappointment to most Bahamians.

He said it would be difficult to renominate or seek a nomination from the FNM under Minnis’ leadership in good conscience.

“I have served independently of this government and have gotten things done through advocacy and agitation; and during Pineridge’s greatest need, after Hurricane Dorian, I was there for the people of Pineridge even when the government was missing in action,” McAlpine said.

”I have been independently representing Pineridge from 2018, after being victimized and ostracized by the government whom I was elected with for standing up for and with the people.

“I have served Pineridge independently all these years, so I assure you, you have nothing to lose and much more to gain.

“Pineridge, I urge you, rather than making it about colors, parties or leadership, vote to maintain your voice, not just in Pineridge — by extension, Grand Bahama and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

McAlpine noted that instead of incumbent members being guaranteed their seat, the FNM decided that elected MPs would have to reapply for the nomination — a move he said was done to “get rid of some people”.

“The mere fact that the leadership, disguised as the party, is nominating another individual, is doing what they wanted to do from the time I held the government’s feet to the fire, which is to force me out,” he said.

“This FNM government, under the present leadership, seems agitated and combative when you challenge them for accountability and transparency — something they claim to espouse.

“Nominating another individual for the Pineridge seat is not only seeking to force me out as a representative of the constituency, but also seeking to fulfill leadership objective to force me out of the FNM party at this time.

“I am keenly aware that the rejection by leadership of a political organization is not a rejection from the people whom I love and have spoken up and out for.”