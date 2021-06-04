ON GUARD: COVID Enforcement Unit to be out in full force during Labour Day holiday

“If we find persons who are in breach of these orders for this Labour Day, you can be assured that you will be cited”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Superintendent Zhivago Dames, officer in charge of the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit, warned yesterday that the unit will be out in full force over the holiday, citing anyone breaching the emergency orders.

“We want you to be safe first of all, and abide by the protocols being set out by the authorities,” Dames told Eyewitness News.

“We don’t want you at all to be in social gatherings, events.

“As it relates to motorcades, as the commissioner of police said, no one is allowed to have a motorcade and so if we find persons who are in breach of these orders or out there having motorcades for this Labour Day, you can be assured that you will be cited by the COVID enforcement unit.

“The COVID enforcement unit and its team will be out and about this Labour Day ensuring that the emergency orders are followed.”

If found operating a prohibited business or hosting a social gathering, the owner or host will be cited $2,000 plus $300 per patron.

If found patronizing a prohibited business or attending a social gathering, the offender will be fined $300.

Additionally, if found operating beyond capacity or business hours, owners will be fined $50.

New Providence is currently on a 5am to 10pm curfew.

According to the Emergency Powers Order (COVID-19 Pandemic)(Management and Recovery)(Amendment) Order, 2021, released by the government, the following are not permitted to operate or be held: a bar, indoor cinema, nightclub and any cultural or entertainment facility; a regatta, festival, fair, play performance art and other cultural or entertainment event; a spa; and a craft or straw market vendor and a jet ski operator.

The latest restrictions apply to islands in the Second Schedule — New Providence; Rose Island; Paradise Island; Great Exuma; Little Exuma; Eleuthera; Harbour Island; and Abaco (excluding Green Turtle Cay, Grand Cay, Man-O-War Cay and Elbow Cay).

Despite these protocols, businesses that have received exemptions from the competent authority may continue to operate.

There have been 11,930 cases of COVID recorded in the country, of which 685 remain active.

A 70-year old man and a 77-year-old man from New Providence, both of whom died on Sunday, became the latest COVID-19-related deaths.

The number of deaths now stands at 232.

Health officials also confirmed 37 new cases of the virus yesterday.

Of the new cases, 24 were on New Providence, four on Abaco, two on Eleuthera, five on Andros, one on Cat Island and one on Long Island.