ON FULL DISPLAY: $150m upland investment to promote Bahamian culture at the “front door” to entice more cruise visitors onshore, says Maura

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Cruise Port CEO Mike Maura said yesterday that the port operator’s $150 million investment in its upland works was specific to promoting authentic Bahamian experiences and putting Bahamian culture on the “front door” and enticing more visitors onshore.

Maura, who was speaking as a panelist at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Invest conference in Miami, said: “On the cruise side of things, as part of our development plan, the upland investment which is about $150 million is specific to authentic Bahamian experiences in retail, food and beverage and culture.

“I think that it is a very positive step we are making to take our culture and feature it right at the front door for the over four million cruise port visitors that we get.

“The port of Nassau is the busiest transit port in the world and the largest tourism gateway to The Bahamas.

“Rather than feature luxury brands and franchises we have put our culture at the front door of our visitors,” said Maura.

From an environmental stewardship perspective, Maura said the port operator is also eyeing a recycling program.

“One of the challenges our country has is we don’t have an effective recycling program, but we are going to be working on that.”

Maura also noted that the port operator will also incorporate 1.4 megawatts of solar into its energy generation mix.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent cruise industry shutdown was “awakening” for the industry and destination.

“When cruise tourism stopped the entire downtown Nassau became a ghost town,” he said.

“There were no tourists and it was impactful.

“As the industry recovered it had a new appreciation for the destination.

“If you were to find a silver lining, I think it’s been a healthy appreciation among our partners and a better working relationship,” said Maura.