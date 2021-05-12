ON A ROLL: Bahamian mother of five publishes second book

Sneak peek video available on Forbes’ Youtube channel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian native Dominique Forbes is at it again, this time with the release of a poetry book titled “Mamma, Do You Love Me?”

The book features three characters and themes such as life, death, reconciliation, social and spiritual abuse and comradery.

But Forbes said it all comes together under one banner — love.

She said it also includes life lessons she would have loved to have been taught as a little girl, steps to mend broken relationships, letters to all three of the characters and more.

“When you read this book, don’t see me as an excellent writer, don’t see me as a master of poetry — see me as a broken vessel who is allowing myself to be used by God in order to release a book that will help many people to overcome common challenges that we all may have been faced with at one point or another with our mothers,” Forbes said.

“My mission is that this poetry book will bring resolve, encourage open and meaningful conversations between mothers and daughters, mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law as well as between mothers and sons.”

The year is shaping up to be a busy one for the wife and stay-at-home mother of five who just earlier this year wrote and published her first e-book, “Where Is Daddy?”

Forbes noted she has also been featured on Fox News and websites in Canada, written about in the Middle East and got “daps” from a father in Bain Town who at the time was reading her previous book.

She described her new book as “a quick read that has made its way from the city of Nassau, Bahamas, to Bangladesh, to Nigeria, to the United States, to the United Kingdom, to Bangladesh and back to Nassau before being approved for you to read”.

As a sneak peek, the author, speaker and gospel singer/songwriter also released a well-thought-out video of the first poem on her Youtube Channel, @ Dominique Forbes.

Her latest book, “Mamma, Do You Love Me?”, is available on Amazon in e-book and paperback format.

To contact the author or find out more, contact Forbes at dlforbes2015@gmail.com; visit her on social media at DominiqueForbes242 on Facebook or @Dominiqueforbesglobal on Instagram; or visit her blog at www.patreon.com/DominiqueForbes.