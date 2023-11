NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian 400 m Olympian Steven Gardiner says that he’s fully recovered from a recent injury at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest and now has his eyes set on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gardiner suffered a grade 1 sprain of the tendon extending into the knee of the right posterior thigh while competing in Budapest. He says he’s confident of a stellar performance in Paris next year.