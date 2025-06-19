OIOF Statement on Challenger Energy Group’s assertion it will continue to seek oil drilling license renewal

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — The Our Islands, Our Future (OIOF) coalition has taken note of the public declaration by Challenger Energy Group (CEG), formerly Bahamas Petroleum Company, that it intends to persist in seeking renewal of its extremely unpopular offshore oil drilling licenses, which expired some years ago.

OIOF strongly opposes any renewal of licenses for offshore oil drilling within Bahamian sovereign territory to CEG or the issuance of new licenses to any other entity. Further, we respectfully urge the government to remain steadfast in its stated commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

CEG’s licenses are no longer valid, nor are they in keeping with government policy or priorities, and their renewal would run strongly against the tide of public opinion.

A July 2024 survey conducted by OIOF revealed that 86% of Bahamian respondents support legislative action to prevent further fossil fuel exploration, with 74% advocating for a transition to renewable energy. Only 4% opposed a ban on oil drilling, and 9% were undecided.

In November 2021, the Prime Minister stated that he was “not minded” to allow oil drilling and was completely opposed to oil exploitation in the country. In April 2022, he emphasized that oil drilling was “not on our radar, not in our contemplation,” highlighting the government’s focus on monetizing blue carbon credits by preserving marine ecosystems, such as mangroves and seagrasses.

As reported in October 2024, the Prime Minister said in no uncertain terms, “If there is oil beneath the waters of The Bahamas, it will stay there.”

CEG’s track record raises significant concerns about any possible move to allow further activities by this company within Bahamian territory. Their 2020 exploratory drilling off Andros Island was approved without adequate public consultation, and their Environmental Impact Assessment and Management Plan were criticized for not meeting international standards.

Moreover, CEG still owes The Bahamas unpaid license fees from its previous exploration activities, and its exploration licenses expired in June 2021.

OIOF remains committed to collaborating with the government to enact legislation that permanently bans offshore oil drilling anywhere in Bahamian waters. Protecting our natural resources aligns with the nation’s long-term economic and environmental interests.

The Bahamas has consistently demonstrated its commitment to protecting the marine environment and transitioning from fossil fuels. The country recently joined the global call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, reinforcing its commitment to a just energy transition.

Domestically, the Prime Minister has issued a proclamation for National Ocean Protection Week for three consecutive years, underscoring the administration’s recognition of the ocean’s vital role in climate resilience and sustainable development.

OIOF has just returned from the United Nations Oceans Conference in Nice, France, where we advocated alongside the Fossil-Free Wider Caribbean coalition and others for a regional moratorium on offshore oil exploration. This moment reaffirmed our collective strength and the urgency of unified Caribbean action.

As affirmed by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Human Right to a Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment, Astrid Puentes Riaño: “A healthy ocean is fundamental to biodiversity and ecosystems, which are essential elements of the right to a healthy environment. This includes safe climate conditions, sustainable food and water, and clean air.”

Not only are we prepared to continue pushing back against oil exploration, but we are also determined to galvanize communities, decision-makers, and partners to stand firm against extractive threats and advance a just, sustainable, and climate-resilient future.

The Bahamas has a critical role to play in this movement, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to ensuring our islands lead with bold, science-based action that protects our oceans, economies, and way of life.