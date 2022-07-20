OIL SPILL UPDATE: Sun Oil confirms spill timeline, mitigation efforts

GEORGETOWN, EXUMA – Sun Oil Limited said the oil spill incident that resulted in the leak of some 35,000 gallons of fuel in waters near Georgetown was first observed at 4am this morning.

Sun Oil said crew members onboard the MT Arabian, owned by D&T Shipping and contracted on behalf of Sun Oil Limited to deliver diesel fuel, discovered a leak during the discharging process.

The crew deployed absorbent pads and containment buoys near the shoreline at sunrise, and upon further assessment of the situation, according to a statement.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper confirmed recovery efforts have managed to keep the area contained, adding he remains confident that recovery will take place in the shortest possible time.

In its statement, Sun Oil said fuel recovery procedures remain ongoing, led by owners of the MT Arabian.

“The company’s president, Greg Stuart, has pledged his full cooperation in this incident. Additionally, Sun Oil’s leadership team activated its crisis management protocol and traveled to Exuma to further assess and respond to the situation,” it read.

Clinton Rolle, Managing Director and General Manager of Sun Oil Limited, said: “The protection of our environment remains critical to our organization. We have initiated our crisis management team and operations to effectively manage this unfortunate situation.

“Additionally, we are working in partnership with Bahamas government officials and agencies to professionally manage this situation. We will provide the necessary resources and assistance to address and resolve this situation.”

The statement added: “Sun Oil cares about our environment and commits to providing additional relevant information regarding this incident. Local media will be briefed further as we have access to more details. Further updates will be posted on Sun Oil’s Facebook page.”