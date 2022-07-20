OIL SPILL: 30,000 gallons of fuel spilled in Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said 30,000 gallons of oil spilled in Exuma between yesterday and this morning when a vessel contracted by Sun Oil was offloading fuel for Bahamas Power and Light.

Cooper and several government ministers are en route to the island now.

Cooper advised mitigation efforts have commenced.

“My information is that sometime last night between 5pm and 4am a vessel, The Arabian, contracted for Sun Oil was offloading fuel to BPL in the area of the Old Navy Base, in George Town, and this morning it was confirmed that there was a significant spill to the tune of 30,000 gallons,” Cooper said in the House of Assembly.

“We are advised at the moment that the oil is contained in the bay the area of the Exuma Sailing Club.

“I’ve spoken to the relevant ministers… and I am… advised that all of the agencies of government are deployed to mitigate the matter.”

Cooper said he also spoke with executives of Sun Oil, who are cooperating.

He assured Parliament that the government is working to “ensure that the matter is mitigated at best as possible in the shortest possible time.”

