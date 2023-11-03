Aetos Holdings launches Wendy’s mobile kitchen on P.I. to offset revenue losses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A week after receiving site plan approval from the Town Planning Committee for the construction of Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza restaurants on Paradise Island, the franchise holder has unveiled Wendy’s new mobile kitchen at the site, which it says will allow the company to mitigate the loss in revenue due to the delayed opening for over a year and a half.

Aetos Holdings, the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza Bahamian franchise holder, said in a statement: “The restaurant industry has followed a steady trail of innovation post-COVID. The industry continues to evolve and adapt. Mobile kitchens have become very trendy in the restaurant industry and serve as tourist attractions. They are prevalent across the world, most notably in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, London, and even here in The Bahamas at Bahamar.

“Common menu items include premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, loaded fries, and scrumptious desserts. We at Wendy’s serve the best hamburgers and chicken sandwiches made fresh to order using the finest ingredients, and our hot and crispy fries are unmatched, especially when you serve them as topped or loaded.”

The company noted that the Wendy’s branded mobile kitchen is franchise-approved to operate in The Bahamas.

“Our mobile kitchen is fully licensed to legally operate as a commercial business, on our own commercial property on Paradise Island. This gives our company the ability to mitigate the loss in revenue, due to the unnecessarily delayed opening for over a year and a half, from frivolous objections and stall tactics. We have sustained considerable damages in the form of financial losses and delay costs caused by the Atlantis attacks on our Town Planning Committee approvals to renovate and operate the former Scotiabank Paradise Island site purchased by us.

“We have been victorious so far, and we believe that we will continue to prevail, but we are gearing up for the long haul. We are exercising our constitutional rights as property owners, and as a fully licensed 100 percent Bahamian-owned business to operate and earn income to cover the carrying costs of this prime commercial real estate,” the company said.

It further stated that the construction of its new restaurants at the former Scotiabank Paradise Island location would have been completed long ago, and we would have permanently been up and running by now but for the “trumped-up campaign” against the project.

“It will now take us a longer period of time to complete the project and open our doors to the beautiful new Wendy’s & Marco’s Pizza at the site of the old Scotiabank building. In the meantime, the mobile Wendy’s allows us to mitigate the losses caused by the campaign against us. It also stimulates the economy on the site, which is good for everyone. The support for the mobile Wendy’s at this location has been tremendous, and we are determined to continue to meet the needs of our customers and live up to the high standards of the brand. We are proud to serve our delicious and affordable food to the Paradise Island community,” the company said.