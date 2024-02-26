Officer to be arraigned on attempted murder and weapons charges

OFFICER TO BE CHARGED: A 23-year-old man who Eyewitnesses News understands was the police officer involved in a recent shooting incident is expected to be charged with four counts of attempted murder among other charges today.

Authorities say the Imperial Park resident will appear before the

Magistrate’s Court charged with the following offenses:

• (4) Counts of Attempted Murder

• (4) Counts of Possession of a Firearm to Endanger Life

• (2) Counts of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm

• (2) Counts of Possession of Ammunition

According to preliminary reports on February 16, 2024, police were alerted to gunshots being discharged in the vicinity of Exuma Street and Cordeaux Avenue. Further details indicated that the occupants of the vehicle were responsible.

A speed chase ensued between the occupants of the car and officers attached to Operation Ceasefire who were on routine patrol, in the area of Bahamas Games Boulevard.

It is reported while in the area, three male occupants opened fire on the officers resulting in an exchange of gunshots, causing the suspects’ vehicle to crash near the baseball stadium.

Two of the males were able to evade officers initially, however, one of the suspects was arrested after he attempted to scale the wall of a nearby school. He was identified as an off-duty officer.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed a loaded firearm along with a quantity of ammunition.

Police say a check of the area where gunshots were initially heard on Exuma Street and Cordeaux Avenue revealed a 23-year-old man was shot and injured while walking. He was taken to hospital and treated.

Subsequently, police arrested three males aged 22, and two 26-year-olds along with a 22-year-old woman.

In addition, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Imperial Park where a quantity of ammunition was discovered and confiscated. This led to the arrest of the off-duty officer’s 41-year-old mother.

It is unclear if the officer’s mother will also face charges.