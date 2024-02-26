Office of the Prime Minister explains the reallocation of funds to pay for Wilchcombe memorial

February 26, 2024 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Communications Director in the Office of the Prime Minster Latrae Rahming, while defending the government’s decision to reallocate $30,000 from the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities budget to fund a memorial for the late Minister of Social Services & Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe, asserted that government’s work within the disabled community was by no means negatively impacted by the reallocation of funds.

Rahming said the ministry’s financial officer determined that savings found within the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities budget could be utilized for a memorial.

The former cabinet minister and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama & Bimini died September 25th, 2023.

