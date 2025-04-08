Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Office of the Prime Minister Addresses Controversy Over Contract Allocation in Grand Bahama

0
SHARES
182
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has completed a review of the decision-making process and timelines surrounding the publication of a list of contracts concluded with various vendors, in accordance with the Public Procurement Act. The review was prompted by public discussions regarding a particular allocation included in the published list.

In a statement, the OPM refuted claims by the Opposition that suggested improper motives behind the allocation. The OPM assured the public that no malfeasance or improper intent had occurred concerning the contract in question.

The OPM clarified that the inclusion of the contract in the list was the result of an administrative error. The contract, which had been previously paused by the Prime Minister before the list’s publication, was mistakenly included, leading to confusion.

Explaining the context, the OPM outlined that there was, and still is, an urgent need for public works in Grand Bahama. An international financial organization had approved a prequalification amount with a particular vendor, which led the matter to proceed toward a conclusion. However, upon reviewing the situation, the Prime Minister instructed that the matter be put aside for further review. Unfortunately, that instruction was not reflected in the published list, contributing to the current misunderstanding.

The vendor involved operates as a project manager, with the allocated funding not going to a single contractor but rather to multiple contractors working in Grand Bahama.

The OPM further reminded the public that the Public Procurement Act allows for the single sourcing of contracts under specific conditions.

The review by the OPM is ongoing, and once it is concluded, a statement will be issued outlining the revisions in accordance with the Public Procurement Act.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture