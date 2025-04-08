Office of the Prime Minister Addresses Controversy Over Contract Allocation in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has completed a review of the decision-making process and timelines surrounding the publication of a list of contracts concluded with various vendors, in accordance with the Public Procurement Act. The review was prompted by public discussions regarding a particular allocation included in the published list.

In a statement, the OPM refuted claims by the Opposition that suggested improper motives behind the allocation. The OPM assured the public that no malfeasance or improper intent had occurred concerning the contract in question.

The OPM clarified that the inclusion of the contract in the list was the result of an administrative error. The contract, which had been previously paused by the Prime Minister before the list’s publication, was mistakenly included, leading to confusion.

Explaining the context, the OPM outlined that there was, and still is, an urgent need for public works in Grand Bahama. An international financial organization had approved a prequalification amount with a particular vendor, which led the matter to proceed toward a conclusion. However, upon reviewing the situation, the Prime Minister instructed that the matter be put aside for further review. Unfortunately, that instruction was not reflected in the published list, contributing to the current misunderstanding.

The vendor involved operates as a project manager, with the allocated funding not going to a single contractor but rather to multiple contractors working in Grand Bahama.

The OPM further reminded the public that the Public Procurement Act allows for the single sourcing of contracts under specific conditions.

The review by the OPM is ongoing, and once it is concluded, a statement will be issued outlining the revisions in accordance with the Public Procurement Act.