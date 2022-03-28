Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Services working to meet objectives

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senator Ryan Pinder said his office has been aggressively pursuing its goals as he gave an overview of his ministry’s progress in recent months.

Pinder spoke during the midterm budget debate in the House of Assembly last Monday, March 21.

He pointed to earlier commitments that greater emphasis would be placed on capital expenditure, also on the agenda was the upgrade and move of the Registrar General Department (RGD), as well as the Freedom of Information Unit (FOI).

Pinder said: “I had advised that both the RGD and the FOI will move into purpose renovated space in the Bahamas Financial Centre to allow for a professional working environment with the space and accommodations to properly service the public. I am pleased to confirm that the renovation plans are being finalized by the Ministry of Works and we look to go to tender for the renovations of the new RGD space and the FOI unit next month.

“We are on pace to move into the new facilities by the end of the calendar year, and still on pace to digitize the Registrar General Department by the end of this calendar year.”