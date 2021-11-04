OFFENSE TAKEN: Speaker tells Central Grand Bahama MP “be careful”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux yesterday cautioned Central Grand Bahama MP about seeking to do the job of the chair as the MP petitioned her to be fair with her discretion to allow members to speak beyond their time limit.

Members are allowed 30 minutes to contribute to the debate on the Speech from the Throne.

As Minister of State for Education Zane Lightbourne contributed to the debate, the timer in the House chimed to indicate the 30-minute mark.

Lightbourne continued his remarks.

Lewis, who stood on a point of order, asked that the chair be fair to the opposition, noting that an opposition member that previously requested additional time to wrap up their debate contribution was denied.

He said Lightbourne made no request for additional time, and further underscored opposition members made the request as a courtesy and out of consideration to the House rules, but were not afforded the same latitude.

“I did not hear a request for an extension of time and you allowed the member to continue,” Lewis said.

“One of our members asked for an extension of time, he was denied.”

He was referring to Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, who asked for three minutes to wrap up at the sounds of the timer, but was told “you have exceeded your time and I’ll ask you to now take your seat; we have to move on”.

Pointing to the timer, Lewis said: “The clock went off and the member is still on the floor. That can’t happen Madam Speaker. That’s not fair. There is no request made and no permission given. Why is he (Lightbourne) continuing? Are we going to get the same privilege moving forward?”

In response, the speaker said: “Honorable member for Central Grand Bahama, he was wrapping up. Are you asking me to do the job of this chair?

Lewis responded: “I am asking you to be fair.”

As Lewis continued that it was wrong and the opposition will have its say even if the government has its way, Deveaux asked if she needed to stand.

Lewis retorted: “You’re in charge of the House Madam Speaker. You have to be fair.”

“Thank you. Are you telling me how to do my job as the chair?” she replied.

The FNM MP said: “If it’s along the lines of being fair, yes.”

The speaker then said: “You are telling me how to do the job of the chair?… Central be careful, you are offending the chair.”

From his seat, Lewis said: “I am offended too”, to which the speaker asked,

“You are”?

After a long pause, the speaker turned to Lightbourne and allowed him to wrap up.

When the Bamboo Town MP was elected as the 55th speaker of the House, she noted that she accepted the post with a deep sense of humility and pledged to continue the tradition of dignity and honor.

She pledged the business of the House will be carried out with respect and in a fair and unbiased manner, as she underscored that all members will be treated equally.