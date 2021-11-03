OFF THE CLOCK AT LAST?: Minister hints curfews could soon be a thing of the past but notes situation is fluid

Darville: This is a new, very well laid-out way

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that while the government does not intend to implement curfews in its public emergency regulations after the state of emergency ends on November 13, changes are still possible given the COVID-19 climate.

The government tabled the Health Services (COVID-19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021, and the Health Services (COVID-19) (General) Rules, 2021 in Parliament on Monday.

The draft regulation are expected to govern the coronavirus pandemic response in lieu of the emergency orders. The rules, however, do not make provisions for curfews.

Speaking to reporters outside Cabinet on the matter yesterday, Darville said: “There are no curfews mentioned in those orders. As you can see, with our plan you are beginning to see changes where the numbers are falling.

“It’s very important to understand that we are trying to regulate COVID-19 via rules by way of the Health Services Act.

“This is a new way. It is very well laid out but I want to let the country know that the rules are very fluid. As the cases begin to rise — and God forbid it does — we will have to make additional adjustments to those rules.”

The new rules mandate every person to practice social distancing unless in the same household; and that every business ensures all customers do the same while limiting the number of patrons inside at any time, on the basis of one person for every 30 square feet, and have distance markers.

The rules also provide for mask-wearing measures, with a breakdown of use while attending the beach and exercising.

A public state of emergency has been in effect since March 2020, along with teetering lockdowns and daily curfews. There have been four separate proclamations since the first one last year, with the extension of the latest one set to end on November 13.

The removal of the emergency orders is among the Davis administration’s campaign promises included in the Speech from the Throne.

In recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases have begun trending down, as has the case positivity rate.

As of Monday, there were 22,429 cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, with 453 active cases.

The number of deaths stood at 643, with another 67 under investigation.

The health minister noted yesterday that the government is continuing to expand its contact tracing efforts as the country gears up to remove the orders.

Darville confirmed that there was an issue with contact tracers being unpaid, but insisted that the government has made supplementary budget allocations to address that.