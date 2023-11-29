Off-duty police officer shot during struggle with gunman in armed robbery attempt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An off-duty police officer was shot in the foot during a struggle with a gunman who was attempting to rob him Tuesday night.

Police say that around 8.40 pm, the off-duty police officer while sitting in his vehicle at a beach off Eastern Road was approached by two gunmen, armed with high-powered weapons. Upon exiting his vehicle, the victim attempted to disarm one of them, which led to him being shot during the struggle. The gunmen escaped in a western direction towards Yamacraw Road.

The off-duty officer who was shot in his left foot drove himself to the hospital for medical attention. Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to this matter.