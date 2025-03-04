Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Off-duty police officer assaulted with bottle, beaten about the body and stabbed

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a stabbing

incident that has left an off-duty police officer requiring medical attention.

Preliminary reports revealed that on Tuesday, 4th March 2025, shortly after 2:00 a.m., a fight broke
out at a business establishment on Charles Vincent St.

A police officer intervened, attempting to stop the brawl, but he was assaulted to the facial area with a bottle, beaten about the body and stabbed to the chest area. The suspect(s) responsible for this incident left the scene in an unknown direction, investigators said.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and transported the officer to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture