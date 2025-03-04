Off-duty police officer assaulted with bottle, beaten about the body and stabbed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a stabbing

incident that has left an off-duty police officer requiring medical attention.

Preliminary reports revealed that on Tuesday, 4th March 2025, shortly after 2:00 a.m., a fight broke

out at a business establishment on Charles Vincent St.

A police officer intervened, attempting to stop the brawl, but he was assaulted to the facial area with a bottle, beaten about the body and stabbed to the chest area. The suspect(s) responsible for this incident left the scene in an unknown direction, investigators said.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and transported the officer to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.