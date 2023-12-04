Off-duty police officer assaulted and service weapon stolen following traffic accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An off-duty police officer was assaulted and had his police service weapon stolen Saturday night after he was involved in a traffic accident.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, in the area of Fire Trail Road East.

Initial reports indicate that the off-duty officer and his passenger were involved in a traffic accident with the male occupant of another private vehicle, which led to a verbal dispute. While on the scene, the off-duty officer reportedly attempted to de-escalate the situation; however, the occupant involved left and returned moments later with a group of men who proceeded to attack the off-duty officer and his passenger. During the assault, the officer was disarmed of his police service weapon.

Investigations are ongoing into this incident.