Off duty officer, his mother and four others arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An off-duty police officer who reportedly shot at police and attempted to evade arrest is in police custody along with his mother and four other individuals following a shooting incident that occurred Sunday, February 18, 2024.

According to reports, around 8:00 p.m., police were alerted via its Shot Spotter Technology of gunshots being discharged in the vicinity of Exuma Street and Cordeaux Avenue.

Further details from that report revealed that the occupants of a white Honda Accord were responsible.

Police and Defence Force officers attached to Operation Ceasefire, while on routine Saturation Patrol, observed a vehicle fitting the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver sped off, which resulted in the officers pursuing the vehicle into the area of Bahamas Games Boulevard, police said.

It is reported that while in the area, three (3) male occupants opened fire on the officers, resulting in an exchange of gunshots and the suspects’ vehicle crashing near the baseball stadium.

Two (2) of the males were able to evade the officers initially; however, officers acting on information were able to arrest one of the suspects, who received severe lacerations after attempting to scale the wall of a nearby secondary school. He was identified as an off-duty police officer and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged. He remains in police custody.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle revealed a loaded firearm along with a quantity of ammunition, which was seized by officers, police said.

A check of the area, where gunshots were initially heard on Exuma Street and Cordeaux Avenue, revealed that a 23-year-old male was shot by the occupants of a white Honda Accord to the upper body while he was walking on Cordeaux Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical treatment, where at present his condition is stable, according to authorities.

Subsequently, police arrested three (3) males, two aged 26 and one 22 years old, along with a 22-year-old female.

In addition, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Imperial Park, where a quantity of ammunition was discovered and confiscated. This discovery led to the arrest of the off-duty police officer’s mother, a 41-year-old female.