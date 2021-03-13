Off-duty cop kills man in parking lot dispute

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man who reportedly struck him several times in his head and face with a baseball bat last night.

According to preliminary reports, the altercation took place in the parking lot of a plaza located at East Street south opposite Cox Way shortly before 10pm.

Police have not identified the victim; however, Eyewitness News understands his name is Nawal Mackey, a 28-year-old construction worker and father.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, police press liaison, confirmed today that the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

In an earlier statement, Peters said: “An officer who was a patron, witnessed the altercation and made an attempt to speak to the individual who was involved. The male then left and later returned with a baseball bat and struck the officer in his head and face several times.

“The officer, at the time was armed with his service pistol, produced it, and fired several shots at his assailant, fatally wounding him. Emergency Medical Service were called in, and following their examination, the body was pronounced lifeless.”

Peters continued: “The officer was transported to the hospital where he is being treated; his condition is not known at this time. Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and was appraised of the initial facts. An investigation into this matter continues and upon completion, the findings will be forwarded to the Coroner’s Office for a Corners Inquest.”