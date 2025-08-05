Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve Sponsors Goombay Summer Festival in Bimini

BIMINI, BAHAMAS — Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 Goombay Summer Festival in Bimini, which took place July 25–26, 2025.

A longstanding celebration of Bahamian culture, the Goombay Summer Festival is a key cultural initiative hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, showcasing the vibrant traditions, culinary delights, and dynamic spirit of the Bahamian people. This year’s event featured two days filled with live entertainment, community-centered activities, and an authentic celebration of island life.

“At MSC Cruises, we recognize the importance of investing in the communities that shape the experiences we offer to our guests,” said Andrew Brett, Managing Director, Ocean Cay. “Our continued partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and the island of Bimini reflects our commitment to preserving and promoting Bahamian culture while supporting local initiatives that strengthen community pride and economic growth.”

Festival highlights included performances by local artist Stevie S and the Live Prime Time Band, as well as an exciting Junkanoo rush-out. The Goombay Summer Festival offers a unique opportunity to experience the rhythm of the island, indulge in the distinct flavors of Bimini, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness that defines Bahamian culture.