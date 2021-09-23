OAS to speak on climate change and sustainable development in the Caribbean

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO — The Institute of Strategic Risk Management (ISRM) Trinidad Chapter will host its first webinar/launch of the ISRM Caribbean Chapter on September 30, 2021, from 10am to 11.30am.

The webinar, entitled “Climate Change and Strategic Risk Management in a Caribbean Context”, is designed to be a platform for a roundtable discussion between significant policy and decision-makers that will have relevance within the Caribbean and the wider regional context.

The chapters are represented by four amazing chapter chairs who proudly serve Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Azuma (Bahamas) and Antigua & Barbuda.

Government agencies, NGOs, the public and private sector, as well as people who share responsibilities in the areas of climate change, disaster risk management and strategic risk management will benefit from the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from the knowledge, experience and strategies of industry experts in the upcoming webinar.

Among the cast slated for the webinar and launch of the inaugural ISRM Caribbean Chapter are keynote speakers Pablo González, director in the Department of Sustainable Development of the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (GS/OAS); Philmore Mullin, director at the National Office of Disaster Services in Antigua and Barbuda; ISRM Executive Director Dr David Rubens from the United Kingdom; and Jerry David, senior disaster management coordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government.

For a detailed look at the lineup of speakers and the agenda and to register for this event, please visit www.theisrm.org/en/caribbean-chapter-announcement.

Research has shown that Caribbean countries are highly susceptible to the effects of climate change due to their geography, location and dependence on agricultural and tourism. As such, the webinar is expected to sensitize stakeholders on the vulnerability and impact climate change is having on our islands.

For more information, visit the ISRM’s website at www.theisrm.org/en/caribbean-chapter-announcement or send an email to isrmcaribbeanchapter@gmail.com.

Webinar/launch details are also posted to the LinkedIn page of the ISRM Caribbean Chapter.