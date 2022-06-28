Oaktree Medical donates $25,000 in support of the BAAA 2022 National Championship

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Thomas A Robinson National Stadium was abuzz with the country’s top youth, junior and senior athletes on the track held Friday, June 24th to Sunday, June 26th for The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) 2022 National Championship.

With a commitment to innovation in the delivery of sports in The Bahamas, while building strong communities through education, training and development, the BAAA is pleased to host the event after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Drumeco Archer, President of the BAAA’s said the teams are excited to see track competitions boom again in the country.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the greatest show on earth, it will be a family reunion amongst friends and family and fans throughout the country,” Archer said.

“Our track and field party will be staged to welcome international guests, who will touch down at the national stadium to compete in our championships with the view of also qualifying for the world championships in July.”

On hand to support the initiative included Gold sponsor, Fidelity Bank & Trust International Limited Group’s Chief Executive Officer Gowon Bowe, and Junior’s Title $25,000 sponsor ‘Oaktree Medical Center’ Dr Don D. Deveaux — both of whom fully support the upcoming event.

“At Oaktree Medical Center we are about building the community, not just from a medical standpoint, but in other key areas including sports,” Deveaux said.

“We know that when young men and women are involved in sports like track and field they tend to be more focused on positive, healthy activities instead of criminal activity.

“We believe it is very important to give back and supporting the BAAA’s National Championship is one of the ways we intend to do so.”

For the first time in BAAA history, there was a youth component in the national programme giving recognition to those poised to become the face of a new sporting generation.

“After three years of not having a primary school national championship, we recognize that it is imperative that the Federation provide a replacement that ensures that succession of our progammes is planned and ensured,” Archer said.

Bronze sponsors for the event include Lowe’s Wholesale and Grace-Kennedy Western Union.