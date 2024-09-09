Nygard hit with 11 year prison sentence for four counts of sexual assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Peter Nygard, the former fashion mogul and long-time Lyford Cay resident, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in Toronto after being found guilty in November on four counts of sexual assault involving four women. The incidents reportedly occurred at his company’s headquarters.

With credit for time already served, Nygard will face an additional 6.7 years behind bars.

According to Toronto Superior Court Judge Robert Goldstein, he will be eligible for full parole in 27 months and day parole in 21 months.