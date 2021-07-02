NOW’S NOT THE TIME: Bimini port plans halted as COVID cases spike

“We have to get this situation under control”

Hotel and cruise ship guests must stay on respective premises during newly implemented curfew period

BIMINI, BAHAMAS — Resorts World Bimini said yesterday that its port inauguration must be “postponed until further notice” as another spike in COVID-19 cases resulted in the island being placed under a curfew yet again.

The Ministry of Health recently reported 11 new cases on Bimini “indicate evidence of clustering that is linked to a local resort”, although it did not provide further details.

According to a notice seen by Eyewitness News, Resorts World Bimini said “certain circumstances developing on Bimini” had given rise to its decision to postpone its port inauguration.

The resort’s single pier port can accommodate up to Oasis Class vessels.

Bimini is a part of Crystal Cruise’s Bahamas Escapes cruise offering. The cruise line’s Bahamas Escapes voyages, which run from July to October, will see the luxury cruise liner depart from Nassau on Saturday and Bimini on Sundays.

According to the latest restrictions for the island, a daily 7pm to 5 am curfew in accordance with the Emergency Powers Order took effect last night.

Notably, “hotel and cruise ship guests will be required to remain on the premises of the hotel or cruise ship during the curfew period,” the order outlined.

“Hotel and cruise ships guests may also move between the hotel and marina to the extent the marina is a part of the premises of the hotel during the curfew period,” it noted.

Bimini Chamber of Commerce president Edward Reckley told Eyewitness News that he welcomed the restrictions as a means to help curb the spike in cases.

“We have to get this situation under control. We have to think about the health aspect,” said Reckley.