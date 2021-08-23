NOTICE: Cabinet Office releases state funeral details for founding father Arthur Dion Hanna

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cabinet Office announced today that a state funeral will be held for the late Arthur Dion Hanna, former Governor-General, Deputy Prime Minister, Cabinet Minister and Parliamentarian, on Thursday, August 26.

The funeral will be held at 11am at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Interment will follow in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Shirley and Church Streets.

The body will lie-in-state in the foyer of the House of Assembly, Parliament Square, from 9am on Tuesday, August 24, until the body departs for the church on Thursday.

According to the notice, viewing for the general public will be from 1pm to 5pm on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, August 25, from 9am to 5pm.

A period of mourning will commence at sunrise on Tuesday, August 24 until sunset on Thursday, August 26, 2021. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout The Bahamas.

The funeral service at Christ Church Cathedral will be by invitation only, and in accordance with the Emergency Powers (Covid-19 Pandemic) Orders, 2020, and The Bahamas Christian Council’s social distancing protocols, as it relates to church services and seating capacity.

Persons invited to the service are asked to be seated by 10.45am.