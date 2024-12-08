‘Not yet’ on transition to Bi-weekly salary payments for public service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Public servants will have to wait a little longer for the expected change to their salary schedule to become a reality, according to the Minister of Labour and the Public Service.

A statement from Pia Glover-Rolle indicated that the “aspirational goal” towards bi-weekly pay will need more time to be executed, after an update from the Ministry of Finance.

The time will be used to “allow for more consultation with key stakeholders, as well as further modifications to the Oracle HRMIS software,” Glover-Rolle indicated.

“The government maintains its position that this change will ultimately benefit public servants, allowing for more consistent cashflow as a result of the shorter timeframe between pay periods,” she continued.

“However, as effective social dialogue and stakeholder engagement are critical to the successful rollout of this change, the decision has been made to extend the period of consultation until all major stakeholders are fully briefed on the details.

“Moving forward, we will continue testing and rolling out the Oracle system to digitalise all government HR processes.

“This includes significant upgrades to improve the efficiency of hiring, appraisal, payroll, and other HR-related processes.”

The Minister said the end-result will be a modern, 21st-century approach to managing government human resource systems.

“In the meantime, we will continue our consultations with local trade unions, banks, and other stakeholders with the goal of coming to an agreement on a practical timeline for the introduction of biweekly salary payments,” she said.