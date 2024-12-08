Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

‘Not yet’ on transition to Bi-weekly salary payments for public service

0
SHARES
298
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Public servants will have to wait a little longer for the expected change to their salary schedule to become a reality, according to the Minister of Labour and the Public Service.

A statement from Pia Glover-Rolle indicated that the “aspirational goal” towards bi-weekly pay will need more time to be executed, after an update from the Ministry of Finance.

The time will be used to “allow for more consultation with key stakeholders, as well as further modifications to the Oracle HRMIS software,” Glover-Rolle indicated.

“The government maintains its position that this change will ultimately benefit public servants, allowing for more consistent cashflow as a result of the shorter timeframe between pay periods,” she continued.

“However, as effective social dialogue and stakeholder engagement are critical to the successful rollout of this change, the decision has been made to extend the period of consultation until all major stakeholders are fully briefed on the details.

“Moving forward, we will continue testing and rolling out the Oracle system to digitalise all government HR processes.

“This includes significant upgrades to improve the efficiency of hiring, appraisal, payroll, and other HR-related processes.”

The Minister said the end-result will be a modern, 21st-century approach to managing government human resource systems.

“In the meantime, we will continue our consultations with local trade unions, banks, and other stakeholders with the goal of coming to an agreement on a practical timeline for the introduction of biweekly salary payments,” she said.

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture