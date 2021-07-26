NOT VACCINATED: 98 percent of COVID-19 hospitilzation and deaths were not vaccinated, remaining only had one jab

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — None of the COVID-19 hospitalized cases at Princess Margaret Hosptial (PMH) or COVID-19 related deaths have been individuals who have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes.

The data revealed by health officials during a press conference last week comes as the country sees another surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As of Saturday, there were 14,119 COVID-19 cases in the country with 1,455 still active and 100 hospitalized cases — 90 of which are moderately and 10 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Forbes noted that 98.3 percent of those patients at PMH have not had any vaccinations and a smaller number had had one dose and all got COVID less than 14-days of getting the vaccine.

“COVID spreading is a problem for all of us,” she said.

“With the healthcare system being over capacity there is a lot of diversion from other services.

“…There is fall out from that, so it is all of our problems.

“If you get vaccinated you will be largely protected from hospitalization and death.”

As of Saturday, 103,164 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered across The Bahamas.

There are some 43, 943 people who have been fully vaccinated, including Bahamians and residents who received their jabs abroad and registered through the government vaccination platform.

Some 60,578 people have received one dose of the vaccine.

Health officials indicated that 85 percent of people have received their second dose of those 48,547 individuals who were eligible for the booster jab.

According to the data, 7,470 still have to receive their second dose.

There was a decrease in the number of second doses administered because of the challenges with global supply, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillian.

Last week, the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee limited the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to second doses by appointment only for those who are eligible.

The measure will continue until additional doses of the vaccine arrive in-country.

Last week, The Bahamas has received 3,496 doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine as the result of a donation from the British Overseas Territories of Montserrat and Anguilla, with the assistance of United Kingdom High Commissioner Sarah Dickson.

The country also continues to await the delivery of an additional 33,000 doses of AstraZeneca and some 57,330 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility.

The US is also slated to donate a tranche of AstraZeneca doses from its surplus, though quantity and dates have yet to be announced.

McMillian insisted that the only way the country can get out of the pandemic is to have enough people vaccinated — some 70 percent of the Bahamian population.