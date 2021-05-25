NOT US: Cinemas advise they will remain open despite emergency order

Fusion Superplex, Galleria Cinemas exempt from protocols

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Despite protocols in the COVID emergency order that currently prohibit cinemas from operating, both major cinemas on New Providence have advised they have been exempted and will remain open.

According to the Emergency Powers Order (COVID-19 Pandemic)(Management and Recovery)(Amendment) Order, 2021, released by the government on Thursday night, the following are not permitted to operate or be held: a bar, indoor cinema, nightclub and any cultural or entertainment facility; a regatta, festival, fair, play performance art and other cultural or entertainment event; a spa; and a craft or straw market vendor and a jet ski operator.

The latest restrictions apply to islands in the Second Schedule — New Providence; Rose Island; Paradise Island; Great Exuma; Little Exuma; Eleuthera; Harbour Island; and Abaco (excluding Green Turtle Cay, Grand Cay, Man-O-War Cay and Elbow Cay).

The government advised, however, that the amendment only reflects the deletion of cookouts being prohibited, adding that the activities listed were previously prohibited.

“Notwithstanding this, specific facilities and businesses, including certain cinemas, with prior permission to operate may continue to operate,” the statement said.

In a notice on its Facebook page, Fusion Superplex advised that it is open for business in accordance with the emergency order.

According to its letter of exemption, Fusion Superplex may use two of its VIP cinemas at full capacity with staggered showings and full sanitation after every showing. All other cinemas may only operate at 33 percent capacity, with staggered showings and full sanitization after each showing.

Galleria Cinemas at the Mall of Marathon also advised patrons it will remain open.

In a statement on Friday, the theater indicated that it received an exemption to operate on March 18 and continues to be fully compliant with the rules and regulations set by the competent authority.

The cinema also advised a promotion for the Whit Monday holiday yesterday.

“To ensure the continued safety of our loyal patrons, we will operate at one-third occupancy and staggered showings, which will allow for the full sanitization of our theaters after each show,” the cinema added.

“As has been the case over the past year, social distancing protocols including mask-wearing and hand sanitizations will continue to be enforced.”

The Bahamas on Thursday recorded two more COVID-related deaths — a 50-year-old woman from New Providence who died on May 20 and a 62-year-old man from New Providence who died on May 17.

The total number of COVID deaths has now risen to 224.

There were also 54 new cases recorded on Thursday, including 50 on New Providence, three on Andros and one on Grand Bahama. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 11,450, of which 899 are active.