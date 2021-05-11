NOT SURPRISED: Marijuana commission says govt’s position on regulation consistent with its recommendations

BNCM: Medicinal marijuana approval consistent with our recommendations but decision is up to govt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana (BNCM) Co-Chairman Quinn McCartney said yesterday that the government’s move to legalize medicinal marijuana in the country is consistent with the commission’s recommendations.

On Friday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis advised that the government is expected to table a bill in Parliament in the next few weeks that would regulate medicinal marijuana in The Bahamas.

Minnis signaled that the government only intends to move on medicinal marijuana and the expungement of records of individuals with small amounts of marijuana.

In an interview with Eyewitness News yesterday, McCartney said the commission’s work is nearly completed and its final report is expected to be finished and turned over to the prime minister this month.

“Our role is only to make recommendations to the government,” he said.

“Of course, the decision is that of the government and so we welcome the news. It’s consistent with the recommendations we made in our preliminary report.”

Among its initial 24 recommendations, the BNCM has advised the government to allow individuals prescribed medical cannabis to grow sufficient plants for their use; allow tourists who are prescribed medical cannabis in their countries to obtain it in The Bahamas; and allow the importation of regulated cannabis products for ailments.

Cannabis possession would be decriminalized up to one ounce or less for personal use for people 21 years or older and laws would be amended for the immediate expungement of small possession criminal records.

The commission stopped short of recommending the legalization of recreational marijuana, insisting that the issue needs to be explored further before a consensus can be garnered.

McCartney said yesterday that after consultations with the attorney general, minister of agriculture and law reform commission, he is “not surprised” by the direction the government has decided to take in relation to the matter.

He said the position to move forward on medicinal marijuana is in line with the commission’s recommendations and the view of the public — codified in a recent Public Domain survey.

The survey — conducted between November 24 and December 14 with 1,000 respondents across The Bahamas and obtained by Eyewitness News — revealed that while 84 percent of Bahamians support cannabis legalization for medical use, 56 percent are against its recreational use.

Of the respondents questioned, 84 percent believed cannabis should be used for medical purposes and 80 percent indicated they would use it if directed by a doctor.