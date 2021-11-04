NOT PERFECT, BUT RELENTLESS: Pintard launches FNM leadership campaign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As he launched his campaign for leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) last night with fanfare, MARCO City MP Michael Pintard said he is not a perfect man, but a hardworking man who will seek to reunite new and veteran FNMs with a focus on rebuilding the party and the nation.

His leadership campaign was launched at the British Colonial Hilton with more than 70 supporters in attendance, including several well-known FNMs such as former Bains and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson, former Cabinet minister Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, former Senator Jamal Moss, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Don Saunders and former FNM candidate Heather Hunt.

“Tonight, I rededicate myself to assignment to work tirelessly with you and on your behalf and the people that we serve,

“I am not coming telling you that I am a perfect man, but what I am telling you is I am a relentless man, who will work diligently on your behalf.

“And I will work daily to make sure that I am not a liability to you and unlike so many, before anytime I believe there is a better option, I have no fantasies about holding any particular position.

“I welcome better options to serve the people that I love.

“Whatever God has for me to do as an assignment, I am prepared to do it.

“Just tonight, I believe it is this assignment.

“I ask for your vote. I ask for your support on the 27th of November.

“Elect Michael Pintard as the leader of the Free National Movement.”

During his address, Pintard thanked former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Dr Hubert Minnis for reposing their confidence in him when they respectively appointed him to the Senate and as a Cabinet minister in their administrations.

He touched on the need to reunite the party, assuring that not only can FNMs “coexist, but we must coexist”.

The MP and former senator said while there is a need to constantly refresh the party, there is a way to introduce new blood without alienating veterans.

He called on all FNMs to return to the fold and contribute to reshaping its brand and direction while prioritizing its core values.

To this end, Pintard said the leadership must be able to accept diverging points of view.

He said politics has often become an ego business for many with a lot of “testosterone in the room”.

He said this is another reason more women are needed in frontline politics.

Pintard addressed supporters of former leaders, including opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner and called on them to come home, insisting “we need you”.

The MP also spoke to unwavering loyalty, noting that while loyalty is important, loyalty with incompetence does not benefit the country.

He also stressed that no one has a divine right to run in certain positions, and everyone will have a fair opportunity to represent the party based on merit and hard work.

He also spoke at length about the impact of government decisions and government failures on the people and their lives, and livelihoods, as he beckoned for leaders to do more, and remind themselves of the need to be accountable gatekeepers.

Pintard, a former chairman of the party, will face off against Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson at the FNMs convention later this month.