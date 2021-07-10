NOT ON THEIR WATCH: RBDF ready to protect borders from mass migration following Haiti assassination

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Local law enforcement has moved to beef up border security locally following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse earlier this week, in anticipation of any possible “mass exodus” of migrants from the country.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said on Thursday that border patrols will be increasing amongst fears of the impact of political unrest in the country.

Dames noted plans are also in the pipeline to heighten security at government buildings to protect politicians.

The government has formed a special committee to review the matter in the aftermath of the shooting death of a veteran officer of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) while on duty at Government House in April 2019.

Following news of the assassination on Wednesday, RBDF Commodore Dr Raymond King told Eyewitness News the RBDF would be enhancing its strategic posture in the southeastern Bahamas.

King said the agency will deploy additional vessels as well as one of its air assets to support operations in that region.

This will be done collaboratively with other regional partners including OPBAT and the United States Coast Guard — which King said is also augmenting its fleet in that area to guard against any “mass exodus” of Haitians and migrants from the island of Haiti.

“We are poised that we will strengthen our position be able to respond appropriately to any mass influx of migrants towards the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said.

According to international reports, Moise was gunned down in his Port-au-Prince home around 1am on Wednesday.

His wife, First Lady Martine Moise, who was also shot, remains in hospital seriously injured.

Haitian interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said an unidentified group of people attacked the president’s private residence in a “hateful, inhuman and barbaric act”. He has appealed for calm in the country.

A state of siege has been declared throughout Haiti.

On Thursday, Haitian officials detained 17 suspects believed to be involved in the brazen killing of Moïse — 15 of whom are from Colombia, according to Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police.

Three other suspects were killed by police and eight others are on the run.

The United States White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced yesterday that in response to a request from the Haitian government, senior officials from the country’s FBI and Department of Homeland Security will be sent to Port-au-Prince to assess the situation and see how to best assist.