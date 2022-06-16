NOT LEAVING: Adrian Gibson says no plan to resign as MP over WSC allegations

Long Islan d MP declines to comment on night in remand at BDOC

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Embattled Long Island MP Adrian Gibson has no intentions of resigning as a member of Parliament as he faces charges of bribery, conspiracy, and money laundering at the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) under his tenure.

When asked if he planned to resign as he walked into the House of Assembly yesterday afternoon flanked by Free National Movement (FNM) supporters, Gibson said: “No.”

It was his only comment to the media.

He was also asked about his night’s stay on remand at the Department of Correctional Services on Monday night before he was granted bail the following day, but the member of Parliament declined to comment.

As he arrived at Parliament around 3.40pm, supporters greeted him with hugs and cheers of apparent support.

As has been widely reported, Gibson was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He faces charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving and money laundering connected to contracts Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration received during his tenure as chairman of the Water & Sewerage Corporation.

Gibson was charged alongside six other defendants, including Tanya Demeritte, Rashae Gibson, Joann Knowles, Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson, and Elwood Donaldson Jr.

His bail was set at $150,000 with one to two sureties with signing conditions to present at a police station every Friday by 7pm.

The charges stem from several companies that had contracts with the Water and Sewerage Corporation under his tenure as executive chairman.

Prosecutors have alleged that Gibson, an attorney, gained the financial advantage of more than $1 million from contracts granted to Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration.

Gibson also faces many counts of receiving.

It is alleged that he received more than 40 wire payments and checks.

Prosecutors allege he used the proceeds of the alleged crime to buy property, including a lot worth $150,000 in Marva Cay; a nearly 3,000 square-foot single-family residence off Shirley Street worth $525,000; a parcel of land in an area known as ‘Bunches” on Long Island valued at $150,000; and two parcels of land on Warren Street and Farrington Road valued at $215,000, among several other properties and vehicles.