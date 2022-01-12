NOT IN COURT ANYMORE: FNM chairman accuses natl. security minister of preempting coroner’s inquest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Carl Culmer yesterday accused National Security Minister Wayne Munroe of preempting and prejudicing the coroner’s inquest in the shooting death of a Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine by police.

Culmer was responding to comments made by Munroe outside Cabinet regarding the body camera footage of officers involved in the tragic incident.

“The great defense attorney Wayne Munroe Q.C. must take off his litigious hat, remember that he is the Minister of National Security, and govern himself accordingly,” he said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable for the Minister of National Security to openly comment on an active investigation of a police-involved shooting, particularly when the deceased was also a member of the armed forces under the minister’s remit.

“The careless commentary preempts the official investigation and prejudices the coroner’s inquest proceedings.

“The minister should not recklessly and arrogantly make himself the judge and jury on the veracity of the body-cam footage.”

Culmer charged that Munroe’s assertion that the footage is “consistent” with anyone’s statement can only properly come after a thorough formal investigation.

“We are confident that the process and protocols established for police-involved shootings are sufficient to determining issues of facts,” he said.

The incident, which quickly made its way around social media, has sparked widespread calls for the body footage to be released to the public.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Ministry of National Security, Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), and Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) said video footage from a police body-worn camera capturing the incident has been viewed by both agencies and is “consistent with the accounts of the officers”.

Munroe told reporters outside Cabinet yesterday that the matter is being reviewed by all agencies, adding the footage will be released in the coroner’s inquest.

He indicated that he has viewed the footage and confirmed that it is “consistent”.

The national security minister further alluded to issues surrounding the mental challenges of the marine.

He added that part of the introspection and investigation into the matter will be how the marine in question was dealt with in the organization.

But Culmer insisted that this is not the first time that the new minister has preempted police investigations in his capacity.

“Minister Munroe must refrain from making premature remarks, stop interfering with this and any investigation and let the professional public servants do their jobs,” he said.

“If the minister insists and continues acting as defense counsel, he should take up the cause of the wrongfully terminated Urban Renewal workers, and the many other Bahamians who find themselves unjustly affected by the government’s reckless and harsh handling of hard-working Bahamians.”

The party extended its condolences to the family of Adderley, his colleagues, and to all those affected by the unfortunate incident.