NOT ESCALATED YET: Former admin matters being reviewed but no commission of inquiry yet, says AG

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is looking at “a number of matters” that may or may not rise to the level of a commission of inquiry, said Attorney General Ryan Pinder yesterday.

Pinder was responding to questions surrounding Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis’ comments about his administration’s review of contracts issued during the state of emergency.

“There are a number of matters that we are looking at; some may rise to that level [of] inquiry and some may not and some may not have to,” he said.

He noted that the newly formed Davis-led Cabinet will be discussing how the matters will be handled.

In May 2020, it was announced that the government had applied for a $252 million low-cost rapid financing facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The loan was used to support Hurricane Dorian and COVID-related programs for the rest of that fiscal year.

In an audit, which was released in August 2021, Auditor General Terrance Bastian said the government did not provide the names of the beneficial owners of the companies that were paid more than $63 million from the rapid financing instrument.

Davis, while in opposition, called for more accountability and transparency from the Minnis administration on the awarding of COVID-related contracts.

He also called for a commission of inquiry to determine the fate of the missing on Abaco and Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian.

After winning the election, the Davis-led Cabinet made changes to several of the ministry portfolios that were a part of the Minnis administration and will do away with the Ministry of for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, which was formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The prime minister said the elements of that ministry will now fall under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Following the establishment of the disaster ministry, Davis in opposition accused then Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of creating a new ministry to insulate himself from public backlash over the government’s handling of the Hurricane Dorian crisis.

He also questioned whether the new ministry had been given greater authority than what already existed within the government structure and its agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Both NEMA and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) fell under the ministry.

DRA Chairman John-Michael Clarke said the authority remains active, however, it is currently unclear what role it will play in the Davis administration.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister and Pinewood MP Myles Laroda said yesterday that all portfolios within OPM have not yet been set; however, he confirmed he will have oversight of special projects like disaster preparedness and relief.