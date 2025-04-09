North Eleuthera MP bows out of political race, ‘mental break needed’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Member of Parliament for North Eleuthera Sylvanus Petty revealed to reporters on Wednesday morning that he has decided to take a ‘mental break,’ from frontline politics and will not throw his hat in the political ring for a renomination ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Petty explained that his personal decision left his constituents disappointed, but after consulting with his family he felt that the move to ‘bow out,’ of politics was a ‘right one.’

With the upcoming General Election on the horizon, Petty said bowing out of the election race, he will be actively working with officials to ensure North Eleuthera remains a PLP seat.