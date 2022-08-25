North Eleuthera Airport redevelopment process to kick-start in the coming months

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The process to kick-start the redevelopment of the North Eleuthera airport is expected to commence in the coming months, it was noted yesterday.

During an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) virtual procurement fair yesterday, Charlene Collie, project coordinator of the airport infrastructure program said: “We have two processes upcoming in the next six months, with expected contract signature dates of August 2023 for an estimated budget of $35 million. Associated with the north Eleuthera international airport landside works we will be seeking prequalification of contractors. The scope of works includes the construction of a new air terminal building and combined services building with associated civil works.”

Collie noted that also being advertised in the month of September is the airside works at the North Eleuthera Airport with an expected contract signing in September 2023. The part of the project has an estimated budget of $30 million and will include the construction of a new parallel runway, apron, and refurbishment of the existing runway to be used as a taxiway. We are excited about these upcoming processes as we look to begin work on the North Eleuthera airport.”

Collie also noted that under the airport infrastructure program work is ongoing on the Exuma International Airport, with minor work being carried out at the Marsh Harbor and Treasure Cay airports.