North Abaco MP back in court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: North Abaco Member of Parliament Kirk Cornish has returned to the Magistrate’s Court for the service of the Voluntary Bill of Indictment Tuesday morning.

The parliamentarian was initially in court on August 9th, 2023 following an intense investigation launched by police into rape allegations made against him by his former partner.

He was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of Assault, and one count of threats of death.

Cornish was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) but was granted bail by the Supreme Court three hours later during an emergency bail hearing.

The parliamentarian appears before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley today in Court 9.